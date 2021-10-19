Get ready everyone! The best selling novel, The House of the Spirits, is becoming a television show, and Eva Longoria is set to star in it. The Desperate Housewives actress will take on the role of Blana Trueba.

The novel, by Isabel Allende, is a family saga, spanning three generations. The powerful women of the family guide the Truebas through a series of trials and tribulations. The story is set in a Latin American country in which the family confronts war and a bit of magic.

The novel is being adapted for the screen by FilmNation Entertainment. Longoria is looking forward to bringing this well known role to the screen. She expressed:

It's truly an honor to bring one of Isabel Allende's iconic works to the screen for audiences worldwide alongside FilmNation, Francisca, and Fernanda...This is a story rich in themes of family, love, and magic. I am excited to show the world the beauty, creativity, and masterclass talent that our community continues to produce.

This is not the first time that the iconic novel has been adapted for the screen. In 1993 it was adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep as Clara Trueba, Jeremy Irons as Esteban Trueba, and Hannah Taylor Gordon as Blanca Trueba. While the 1993 film had some powerhouse actors in the cast, the current television strives to ensure that this Latin American story is told by those that share the same culture (we love progress!) They are off to a great start with the casting of Eva Longoria.

Francisca Alegría, the director and one of the adaptors of the piece, stated:

It's an honor to be adapting Isabel Allende's The House of the Spirits. I am a devout admirer of her work and her as an artist, and this novel is such a fundamental piece of Latin American culture. Isabel was ahead of her time, just like the female protagonists of the story, and I feel that today, 40 years later, we can actually understand and integrate the deeply complex threads of their powerful lineage. Fernanda and I are beyond excited to be developing this series with our wonderful producers at FilmNation and to have the exceptional Eva Longoria starring as Blanca.



We can't wait to see Eva Longoria hit the screen in The House of the Spirits.