Almost a month after the FBI began searching for Brian Laundrie in a Florida park, the area has reopened to the public. The Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where Christopher, Brian's father, claimed no findings when he tried to help law authorities find his runaway son, is now open to the public in the North Port, FL, region. It had been closed for a month as the FBI investigated the 25,000-acre swamp region for a person of interest in Gabby Petito's abduction, which turned into a homicide. The area connected to the Carlton Reserve. Does this mean the search is being dropped by police? Are they starting to feel quite hopeless over the matter?

The city announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (6968 Reistertown Road) is reopening to the public. It was announced on September 22 that the park will be shut down starting on September 23 and remaining closed until further notice. What this means for the search remains to be seen.

Authorities in North Port and Washington declined to confirm or deny that they are no longer looking for Brian, according to the New York Post.

Christopher, as previously reported by Radar, joined the police in their hunt for his 23-year-old son on October 7 for the first time.

In the end, he came home with a plastic bag and claimed to have made "no discoveries" regarding Brian or his whereabouts after spending the whole morning at the Carlton Reserve and showing investigators his purported favorite routes. According to Steve Bertolino, Chris Laundrie's family attorney, he took members of the Reserve on a hiking tour to locations where he and Brian Laundrie had been and where he was known to visit.

"Today Chris Laundrie accompanied members of law enforcement into the Reserve to show them the trails and places Chris and Brian have hiked and which Brian was known to frequent," Bertolino said at the time. "There were no discoveries but the effort was helpful to all. It seems the water in the Preserve is receding and certain areas are more accessible to search."

"The entire Laundrie family is grateful for the hard work of the dedicated members of law enforcement that have been searching the Preserve for Brian over the last few weeks," he added. "Hopefully Brian will be located soon." Notable is the absence of gratitude for Christopher, since his action was considered too little, too late in this search.

So far, all the police attempts are quite disappointing, with one even leading to an arrest of the wrong person.

