ABC's new series Queens, which premiered on October 19th, stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velasquez as members of a popular 90's pop hip-hop group called the 'Nasty Bitches', who, after years out of the spotlight due to interpersonal conflicts, decide to reunite. Out of touch with the trappings of the modern music game, the singers must traverse the industry and their own troubles to make a comeback. So far, the reviews are pretty positive.

But what is really exciting is the new music to come from the show. Produced by Def Jam Recordings, the new tracks and accompanying music videos showcase the songstresses doing what they do best. The first track to drop, Nasty Girl, comes out flexing with a tight beat, over the top set pieces, and banging performances by the show's leads (and yes, that is them singing). Yachts, helicopters, and exploding mansions exemplify the energy of 90's hip-hop culture and the massively fun videos from the era.

Helping create some of the stellar tracks for Queens is Executive Music Producer Swizz Beatz, who had this to say about the project,

To see these Queens come together in unity is amazing in 2021. This show is special in many ways to me and it's an honor to be the Executive Music Producer.

Other songs to come out of the series are The Introduction and a solo ballad by Brandy titled Hear Me. The meta nature of the show, being that the cast is cock full of notable singers, is sure to produce an album's worth of solid music and proves to be an innovative way to cross promote the show with the soundtrack.

Shaping up to be a big hit for ABC, the critics seem to be onboard so far. Queens airs on the network Tuesdays at 10 EST and Hulu the next day.