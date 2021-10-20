Film executive and father of Hong Kong-based actress Celina Jade, Roy Horan III, passed away at the age of 71.

Horan, also known as "Sandy," was reported dead on October 12, Tuesday, after he hiked and meditated in the hills near Los Angeles, per Variety. It's not clear if these activities are the cause of his death.

He is survived by seven siblings and his children, Celina "Jade" Horan and Jillian Horan.

The source also stated that he was a film executive whose martial arts career flourished in Hong Kong's Golden Era.

His memorial will be held on Wednesday, October 20.

On His Legacy In The Filming Industry

Horan initially emigrated to Taiwan and later on moved to Hong Kong. He began his career as a martial arts student under renowned Korean taekwondo master and famous Hong Kong movie villain Hwang Jang-Lee.

By 1975, as he worked with Hwang, he entered the Hong Kong movie industry, capping acting roles in 1977 films "Bruce Lee's Deadly Kung Fu" and "Snuff Bottle Connection," and also the 1980 film "The Ring of Death."

The publisher also stated that his career overlapped with the early Jackie Chan era after Bruce Lee's passing in 1973. And so, he co-worked with the slapstick acrobatic actor for the 1978 film "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow" as the evil Russian assassin disguised as a Jesuit priest.

Rest In Peace

Later on, he starred as a wealthy kung-fu fighter named Lewis for the "Game of Death II" in 1980. He even directed "The Art of High Impact Kicking," where he based his instructional videos on Hwang's techniques.

The martial arts enthusiast worked for Seasonal Film Corporation in Hong Kong between 1978 to 1989 as executive-in-charge of distribution, sales, marketing, and international production. That was also said to be when the company was working on Jackie Chan's first comedy kung-fu hit films.

The 1986 American film "No Retreat, No Surrender 2" became his last project as a producer.

Aside from directing, he taught meditation in 1992 and became a professor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University's School of Design in 1999, teaching filmmaking per source.

On his ventures, he established Innovea Ltd. in 2011, which is a company that designs and conducts innovative psychological assessments. His last work was a self-help book entitled "Vigilance of the Heart," published in 2018.

May his soul rest in peace.

