The player who led the NFL as he became a part of the Lions Pro Bowl receiver, Pat Studstill Jr, passed away at the age of 83.

The Detroit News published an obituary regarding the Lions athlete, stating that he died at his Los Angeles Home on October 16 Saturday. However, they never reported the reason for his passing.

Continuing, Studstill is survived by Rita Vennari, his wife, Pat III, his son, and Lisa and Shannon.

On His Legacy As A Lions Player

Based on his brief biography, Patrick "Pat" Lewis Studstill Jr. was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on June 4, 1938.

As reported by the same source, Studstill became a player for the Lions starting from 1961-1967. He led the National Football League in receiving yards in the year 1966 with 1,266. He had five receiving touchdowns in the same year, one going for an NFL-record 99 yards, down the left side from backup quarterback Karl Sweetan.

He also racked up five consecutive games of 125 or more receiving yards, which gave him an NFL record that Calvin Johnson later matched in 2012.

Studstill also made it to a long list of characters labeled for old Lions teams, headlined by Hall-of-Fame football player-turned actor Alex Karras.

The retired Detroit News sportswriter Jerry Green recalled how Studstill was a "total extrovert" who enjoyed nights on the town, beers, and schmoozing it up with anyone and everyone.

After he ended his time with the Lions, Studstill also represented for the Los Angeles Rams from 1968-71, then played for New England Patriots in 1972.

Studstill's Road To Acting

The NFL player finished his career with 2,840 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns and continued working in the world of Hollywood. He started as a technical adviser for the 1974 film "The Longest Yard."

According to The Sun, he also appeared in more than 200 commercials, including on-camera and voiceover work.

Studstill even earned acting credits after working for "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Magnum, P.I.," and "The Incredible Hulk." He even portrayed himself in the film "Paper Lion," which is a sports comedy film.



As soon as the news broke out on social media, the player's fans immediately left their tributes to Studstill.

May his soul rest in peace.

