Alec Baldwin was filming for the upcoming western film titled "Rust" when a shooting happened, and one crew member died after being taken to the hospital.

According to TMZ, the scene that the actor was filming required someone on set to fire a gun loaded with blanks. However, when the gun was fired, two people got shot on location. One of whom was transported to the hospital via helicopter to University of New Mexico hospital.

The accident took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday.

When Baldwin was filming a scene, someone pulled the prop gun's trigger. It is still unclear whether the person who loaded the weapon accidentally put bullets inside or another firearm was lodged in the barrel that hit the movie crews.

Per the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office, the 42-year-old director of photography has passed away from her injuries. Authorities did not name her.

The surviving crew was transported via ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.

Alec Baldwin was reportedly not injured from the incident.

'Rust' Production Halted After Shooting Accident

The actor and the director's representative recently spoke to E! News, saying production has been halted following the shocking turn of events on set.

"The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority." the rep added. Per Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, they responded to an incident onset of the film. Criminal investigators were called to check further details on the scene.

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged." a representative told Variety.

'Rust'

Per the outlet mentioned above, the film is being directed and written by Joel Souza. Aside from Baldwin, cast members include Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel, and Brady Noon.

Balwin co-produces the film and plays the role of "Rust," who has a 13-year-old grandchild who's being convicted of accidental murder.

The Bonanza Creek Ranch is a favorite film location for western movies. The set was used in renowned movies such as "Cowboys & Aliens," "Longmire," "Hostiles," "3:10 to Yuma," and more.

