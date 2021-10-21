1997 film "Batman and Robin" actress Alicia Silverstone followed the trends as she posted a duet on TikTok with a fan who stood up for her against body shaming.

After more than two decades, the 45-year-old star came to the surface again, speaking out against the scrutiny she faced back in the show. In her past interview, she commented about how she got criticized previously and nicknamed "Fatgirl" by the press, "That definitely wasn't my favourite film-making experience."

She recently took a reaction video to TikTok user @foreversymone, who brought up a photo of an article that tackled what Silverstone faced regarding her body image when she starred in Joel Schumacher's film.

What They Protests

The fan started, "I want justice for Alicia Silverstone!"

"You had her f-ked up!" As reported by New York Post, the TikToker showed a May 1996 EW column headlined, "A Weighty Issue." The said article discussed Silverstone's body that got compared to Babe the Pig based on Dick King-Smith's 1983 novel.

The source from the article even claimed that she lost 10 pounds for the film and "and she's on her way to losing another 10."

The fan added, "They were obsessed with her weight, as a fat woman who grew up obsessed with 'Clueless,' who grew up obsessed with this movie that is pure camp, it just makes me very frustrated to know that"

"She couldn't have been more than 130 [pounds] and they were straight-up ripping on her constantly over this," the user also proclaimed while the actress nodded to her and mouthed "I love you!" to the fan who spoke up for her.

'Say You're Sorry!'

The fan concluded their statement by saying, "Say you're sorry to Alicia Silverstone!". They directed her anger towards the media, who previously shamed her during her early days in the Hollywood industry.



More from her 2020 interview with the Guardian, Silverstone looked back to when she received negative reviews from the time "Batman and Robin" debuted.

"They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful, but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused," the "True Crime" alum said. "I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape. That doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human."

