Queen Elizabeth II previously made headlines when Buckingham Palace announced that she spent a night in the hospital after canceling her trip to Northern Ireland. More recently, a BBC royal reporter claims that they never intended to publicize what happened to Her Majesty; are they hiding something?

According to BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, as reported by Express UK, the Palace never planned on announcing the Queen's trip to the hospital for a preliminary medical check-up.

Dymond insisted that they were "forced into admitting it" when an article published by The Sun made rounds online.

"Today" program host Nick Robinson mentioned that after the outlet published the report, it was only the time when the Palace confirmed the news.

"One of the downsides of being the monarch is that the state of your health is a source of constant public attention." he said.

Furthermore, Robinson questioned whether Buckingham Palace had intentions to publicize the Queen's situation if the article was not published.

Dymond responded with, "I suspect the Palace did not, to be entirely honest."

He explained that there's a line between private individuals who want to check on their medical health status and the country's expectation about being informed about the head of state's medical condition.

The two correspondents confirmed that the Queen is "not in any medical danger," as she was hospitalized for tests.

READ NOW: Prince William in a 'Nasty Confrontation' With Harry Over Sussexes' Impending UK Return? [Report]

Queen Elizabeth II Hospitalized

In early reports, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for "preliminary investigations."

Her Majesty is back on track as she returned to Windsor Castle the following noon, and she "remains in good spirits."

Her hospitalization comes after she canceled an official trip to Northern Ireland. The monarch was due to attend a two-day trip to the country for ecumenical service in Armagh. Her medical staff advised her to take a rest, forcing her to cancel the trip.

This was not the first time Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized. In 2013, she was taken into a medical facility due to severe symptoms of gastroenteritis, which causes diarrhea and vomiting.

In 2016, she forcibly delayed her Christmas travel because she and her husband Prince Philip was suffering from "heavy colds" at the time.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Spent a Night In Hospital Following Northern Island Trip Cancellation [DETAILS]