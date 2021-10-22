Jennifer Garner has dated a lot of Hollywood celebrities, and it seems like she's ready to start a fresh chapter of her life as the actress is reportedly engaged to her CEO boyfriend John Miller, and they're getting married soon; is this true?

According to a report published by Us Weekly, Garner is over the moon, and she's ready to start a new life with Miller. The actress may have been married twice in the past, but she never gave up on looking for her perfect match.

An insider said the couple is "set on a long-term future together," despite their split in 2020. Today, they are more than sure than ever as they are ready to be committed to each other.

The source mentioned that it took them a while to get to the level of commitment they have today, but Garner reportedly needs to be with someone who's as down-to-earth as Miller. "Plus, she finds him incredibly sexy." the insider noted.

The couple is very private with their relationship, but eagle-eyed onlookers spotted them on several romantic getaways.

"He's rapidly turning into her soulmate," the tipster muses. "It's hard to remember Jen being this happy." the source dishes.

Jennifer Garner, John Miller Engagement Rumors Debunked

After the report circulated online, Suggest debunked the issue saying Garner and Miller may be happy together, but the magazine didn't have evidence to prove that they were engaged.

The couple could be engaged in the future, but the public doesn't know the real deal with their relationship status today.

In addition, the outlet mentioned that the report didn't add a story but rather mere speculation on the actress's relationship.

Jennifer Garner, John Miller's Relationship

A year after Garner broke up with her former husband, Ben Affleck, the pair started seeing each other.

In October 2018 where reports of them seeing each other started circulating online. A source said that the actress "brings out the best" in the CEO and "he ist the happiest."

At the time, Miller was still legally married to Caroline Campbell. He has two children with his ex.

The couple is reportedly on the same page as they are in "similar places in their lives," especially when raising children.

