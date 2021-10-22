A pretend pistol laced with "live around" inadvertently shot one of Alec Baldwin's crew workers. The tragedy caught national attention, reportedly prompting Hilaria Baldwin, his wife, to flee their Manhattan apartment with their children and dogs.

A friend of the couple was seen leaving their Manhattan residence with their children and packing away their stuff. On Friday, a woman, wearing sunglasses and a black top, was seen with the children as she prepared them board an SUV that picked them up. As she carried the children inside the truck, they huddled together, their arms and legs around her, hiding their faces and identities.

As they hurried to avoid the media's notice, their buddy appeared very somber, gathering up the couple's belongings and dogs.

Hilaria Baldwin had reportedly already departed in the morning, just a few hours after the tragedy happened.

Since they tied the knot in June of 2012, the yoga instructor and actor have been blessed with six children: Carmen Gabriela, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Edu, 1.

As previously revealed by Radar Online, while filming the forthcoming film Rust, Baldwin unintentionally discharged a fake gun loaded with live ammunition. Police in Santa Fe, New Mexico, were dispatched to the location after receiving a report of a gunshot.

A fake gun "discharged by Alec Baldwin," according to Santa Fe Sheriff's Department detectives, shot "two victims."

Consequently, DP Halyna Hutchins "was declared dead," while DP Joe Souza was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities claimed in a statement that Hutchins had been flown by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, but had been pronounced dead when they arrived. Ambulances took Mr. Souza to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.

According to Souza's representatives, he was released from the hospital early on Friday morning.

Even though no charges have been laid, authorities said they will keep interviewing witnesses to make sure the probe is "open and ongoing."

Hilaria's move can be categorized as being protective of the kids though. It cannot be construed as abandonment or hiding.

Alec Baldwin and his wife enjoyed a tender moment only hours before the actor unintentionally shot and murdered his film's cameraman and wounded the director.

The actor could be seen wearing a facemask on his chin in a screenshot posted by his wife Hilaria Baldwin on Thursday.

"The light," Hilaria 37, captioned the photo.

