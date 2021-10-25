The future of "Rust," Alec Baldwin's tragedy-struck movie, may not see the light of day ever.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by the actor after not realizing that the prop gun contained live rounds.

The movie's director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

According to court documents, a labor union for professionals called IATSE Local 44 stated that the gun contained one live bullet.

And now, it has been claimed that "Rust" may be canceled and will never be finished.

According to an insider who works for the film, "None of us expect this movie to be finished. Ever. We know this is the end of the road for 'Rust' sadly."

They further told The Sun, "Maybe way down the line it will get picked up again but right now, there's no way it's going to continue getting made."

"If by a miracle it ever is though, the movie will absolutely be dedicated to Halyna."

The source explained that not only is the director fighting for his life in the hospital, but they are also sure that there will be lawsuits and other factors to consider that will prevent "Rust" from being concluded.

'Careless' Act on the Set of 'Rust'

24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been alleged to be the gun handler on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie, and more careless acts on set continue to mount.

Now, she has deleted all of her social media pages as advised by her legal team.

Production sources also revealed to another outlet that the young armorer has shown inexperience on the set of her other movie.

The crew was terrified when Hannah reportedly handed an unchecked gun to 11-year-old actress Ryan Armstrong which immediately forced crewmembers to intervene.

According to a source who talked to The Daily Beast, "She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again."

"There were a couple times she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe."

The source went on to say that she saw Hannah reloading the gun where there were pebbles but didn't see if she checked it, so they didn't know if something was in the barrel.

READ ALSO: Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Movie Set Full of Troubles Even Before Tragic Accident [DETAILS]

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out

Alec Baldwin has reportedly been cooperating with the authorities and has released a statement over what happened to the cinematographer of "Rust."

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

READ MORE: Photo of 'Exhausted-looking' Alec Baldwin Before Fatal Shooting on Set Made Rounds Online