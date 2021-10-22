Alec Baldwin has reportedly killed a crew member on the set of his upcoming movie, "Rust."

Tragedy struck when one member was killed while another was injured after a prop gun was discharged and hit the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and Joel Souza, the writer-director.

It has been confirmed that Hutchins has died while Souza is being treated for his injuries.

Production for the movie has been shut down, with the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office is investigating what happened.

Did Alec Baldwin Do It On Purpose?

Before the tragedy, Alec Baldwin gave his fans a glimpse of the movie set.

The 63-year-old took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself posing in front of two trailers while donning a costume from his movie.

Alec's getup featured dirty boots, jeans, a headscarf on his neck, and a vest, and he completed his look with a very serious expression.

The "30 Rock" star had his jacket in one hand while he held a cowboy hat in his other hand.

In an Instagram Story, Hilaria also shared a screenshot of him FaceTiming each other just three hours before the accident.

The "Bettlejuice" actor looked like he was sitting in a car, perhaps on the way to work.

What Condition Was Alec Baldwin In Before the Accident?

In Alec Baldwin's Instagram post where he posted in front of two trailers, he captioned the photo, "Back to in person at the office. Blimey...it's exhausting."

While in Hilaria's Instagram Story with the screenshot of his actor-husband in FaceTime, Alec looked tired in the picture and had visible bags under his eyes, which only emphasized the comment he made on his published Instagram post.

So perhaps the "Mercury Rising" actor was extremely exhausted before the tragedy happened on the set of "Rust."

Halyna Hutchins' Last Instagram Video. Where she wrote in the caption "One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:)" Halyna Hutchins Shot And Killed Director Joel Souza injured By Alec Baldwin. Read More: https://t.co/lkkiyI4B0q#AlecBaldwin pic.twitter.com/8QSK0ZvW22 — 101Biography (@101Biography) October 22, 2021

Is Alec Baldwin Going to Jail?

Officers confirmed that no charges had been filed related to the incident, but an investigation is reportedly ongoing as the police continue to interview witnesses.

According to The New York Times, the gun was fired in the middle of a scene that was either being rehearsed or filmed, with the entire incident could potentially being caught on camera.

However, it has been reported that the Hollywood A-lister is directly involved in the case, despite being "unaware" about the type of ammunition in the gun, per Deadline.

The unexpected shooting took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch just outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

One Woman Killed, One Man Wounded in Accidental Shooting on Alec Baldwin "Wild" Western ‘Rust’ pic.twitter.com/u2nmNnoqHY — Alexander Hansen (@AlexanderXV) October 22, 2021

