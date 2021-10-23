There are reportedly several issues on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust," even before the tragic accidental shooting that left one person dead.

Six hours before it happened, camera operators reportedly protested by walking off the set of production.

A production staff spoke to the Los Angeles Times and said the camera operators and their assistants were not happy with the working conditions on the set of "Rust."

About six workers reportedly packed up their equipment and walked off set around 6:30 am on Thursday and cited that their issues include little pay but very long work hours.

Problems started after production staff was told that they would be put up in a Santa Fe hotel, just close to where most of the scenes are being filmed.

But after production started on Oct. 6, they moved to another hotel in Albuquerque, where staff were required to drive 50 miles to the set every day.

Tensions flared again after non-union crew members were hired to replace the camera operators after spending an hour assembling their equipment at the set.

According to an insider, "Corners were being cut and they brought in non-union people so they could continue shooting."

'Selfish Producers'

A close friend of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and tragically killed by Baldwin accidentally, slammed the producers of "Rust" for acting selfishly and dangerously.

Director Li Lu said, "The last time we spoke, you lamented how producers on recent projects acted selfishly and dangerously."

"How people who finance films thought their money could be traded for the decency, safety, and honor of all else on set."

Alec Baldwin's Accidental Shooting Caught on Camera

Another source said that Halyna Hutchins, who Alec Baldwin accidentally shot, called out the bosses for safer conditions for her team.

What occurred on Thursday wasn't the only time there had been issues with deadly props on the set.

The source explained two misfires of the prop gun last week and another one before that.

"There was a serious lack of safety meetings on this set."

Cinematographer Hutchins tragically passed away from the accidental shooting while director Joel Souza was severely injured.

The Sun reported that the entire catastrophe was recorded on camera. Still, because the cameras, lights, and props may have been affected when Baldwin accidentally pulled the trigger, it is unclear if the footage is visible.

