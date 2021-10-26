Brian Laundrie reportedly killed someone and made it look like the remains were his, a new theory claimed.

After one month of search, the FBI Denver Division confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Marby Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Laundrie. The fugitive's backpack and a notebook were also found on the scene, suggesting that Gabby Petito's fiancé is already dead.

However, online sleuths still could not accept Laundrie's death as the development before the discovery led to more theories.

On Twitter, a user suggested that Laundrie probably killed another man - the real owner of the body - and planted a few of his teeth and left him out in the wild.

"I am convinced that #BrianLaundrie came across someone while in hiding. They recognized him and got into a fight they knocked a few of his teeth out. He killed that person and made it look like that was his body and his parents are most likely in on it that's just my theory," the Twitter user said

Other users agreed to her and gave two potential events that happened - either the body does not truly belong to the fugitive, or the authorities had something to do with it to cover up Laundrie.



They also noted the fact that Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, never looked concerned nor emotional when they found their son's belongings in the reserve.

.Brian Laundrie's Parents Breaking The Evidence

Chris and Roberta's move ignited the possibility of the human remains not belonging to Laundrie.

In a statement to The Independent, Laundrie's family attorney Steve Bertolino said that the fugitive's alleged body would be cremated once it comes back from the anthropologist following a further evaluation.

As a result, internet users started to think that Chris and Roberta badly wanted to turn the remains into ashes so that no one could revisit them one day and prove they do not belong to Laundrie.

One suggested, "Anyone else suspicious that the Laundrie's wanna move with a quick cremation to destroy evidence that the body isnt Brian's? I dint know how but I dont believe the dental records are really his."

The theories reportedly stirred more speculations instead of giving answers, and everyone hopes to find the truth soon.

