HAPPY MOTHER OF DRAGONS DAY!

Or, more accurately to this real and mortal world, Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke! The Game of Thrones actress had a seemingly unforgettable birthday bash the other night, and she has the Instagram pictures to prove it.

While the entire party looks absolutely unforgettable, we Thronies are particularly captivated by the fourth picture (swipe to the fourth! It's worth it!), where we see Daenerys Targaryen and her advisor Jorah, played by Iain Glen, smiling next to each other, celebrating the night. This picture of the two actors showed us that, even after all this time Jorah loves Daenerys. Glad to see not everything fell apart after that final episode!

Clarke was grateful to all who managed to attend the celebration. Her Instagram caption read "Any fears over the next roll round the sun melted in the haze and glory of this ode to studio 54. THANK YOU for all your beautiful messages and love!! I was floating on an air of good vibes that should last me all year". That party looks like it was on fire! (That's just a saying! I feel like, in this particular instance I feel like it's important I clarify that.)

Emilia Clarke is set to be seen on the screen again in Marvel's Secret Invasion. This new limited series will be released in 2022, and it will be Clarke's official introduction into the MCU. While it has still not been announced who she will be playing, we are very excited to see her bring her powerful acting skills into this new realm.

However, while Clarke is moving into different worlds, the Game of Thrones universe continues to explore her family lineage. The new series House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to GOT and chronicles the dynasty of the Targarean family.

House of the Dragon is set to premiere on January 1st 2022 on HBO. I can't wait to see all of these awesome new shows as soon as they come out. More importantly, Happy Birthday Emilia!