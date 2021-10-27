Though ratings are improving for "The Talk" with its new roster of hosts, there are reportedly more tensions on the set than it has ever been.

Sheryl Underwood, long-time host of "The Talk," has "tensions" with new host Natalie Morales that the former has reportedly stepped on her moderator role.

Early this month, the 49-year-old former NBC broadcaster joined the 57-year-old outspoken host, including Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and Morales is taking over the moderator role of the show.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, Morales taking over "the coveted role" has caused "unspoken tensions" between her and Underwood.

Though they are getting along just fine, the insider revealed that since the moderator position has been taken away and given to the new host, "Sheryl can't help interjecting herself and stepping on Natalie's role and cueing the other hosts."

The insider added, "She asks, 'What about you? Have anything to add?'"

Though Natalie Morales reportedly doesn't say anything, it is noticeable that she's annoyed and what Underwood has done is "borderline disrespectful."

The insider further said that though Sheryl Underwood has been on the show longer, it is expected that Morales should have a center seat and be the centerpiece of the show.

But nobody wants to have that kind of conversion with Underwood, who was reportedly urged to attend anger management classes.

However, one should take The Sun's report with a grain of salt. Their "tensions" haven't been reported elsewhere.

Natalie Morales Saved 'The Talk'

As previously reported, ratings started to decline after the exit of Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Elaine Welteroth just this year.

But because of Natalie Morales' addition to the team, ratings improved weekly and drastically.

Another source reported that Morales is the reason why "The Talk" is growing.

"When you're at rock bottom going up feels so good. Natalie and the new hosts have new stories and new perspectives."

Fire Sheryl Underwood?

While Morales is being praised for her performance on the show, some people call out for Sheryl Underwood to be fired.

One Facebook commenter alleged that "Sheryl is going to get jealous because everybody likes Natalie more and try to concoct a 'plan' to get rid of her as well."

Another commented how the other hosts have significant roles to play on the show but couldn't figure out what Underwood's was.

"She is totally out place, and she knows it. I think is time for her to concentrate on being a comedian, and not a talk show host."

