Fans are not seeing much of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their usual PDA anymore.

Have they broken up?

According to reports, the love birds are recently apart as they both film for their respective movies.

The 52-year-old "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker is reportedly filming "The Mother" in Canada, while the "Batman v. Superman" actor is in Austin, Texas, filming scenes for "Hypnotic."

An insider revealed to E! News that Bennifer, who rekindled their relationship a couple of months ago after ending their engagement more than ten years ago, makes their relationship work by making time for each other.

"They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible."

They went on to say, "Ben has been in L.A., and JLo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him."

"They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night. JLo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to L.A."

Lopez has two kids whom she shares with Marc Anthony, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, while Affleck has three kids with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Ben Affleck has reportedly stayed in Los Angeles to spend time with his family for the last two weeks. According to the insider, he and Jennifer Lopez are not letting too many of their days pass without the pair meeting up personally.

"They are working out their schedules out so they can be sure to see each other every few days."

The insider added, "Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together."

Bennifer 2021

Jennifer Lopez's former publicist recently revealed that she wouldn't let the fans see her and Ben Affleck walk together anywhere if she didn't think they would end up together.

According to Rob Shuter, the pair could've quietly dated and enjoyed their fun in the down low, but "the fact that they're allowing us to see this tells me it's serious."

Another insider revealed to OK! magazine last month that Lopez and Affleck's relationship is also getting better for them, and they're reportedly thankful that fans have accepted their relationship.

