Prince William can no longer tolerate Netflix's "The Crown" and recently hit the last straw.

The Sun reported this week that the Netflix's series "The Crown" disobeyed Prince William as it plans to push through the episode about Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

According to the news outlets' sources, "The Crown" creators want to set the interview as the "keystone" moment in the upcoming season.

"To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months," the insider said.

The series reportedly wants to put massive investment in the episode regardless of the royal family members' comments.

The new update reportedly enraged the Duke of Cambridge, especially since the development came out even after speaking publicly against it. A source told The Telegraph that Prince William's words remain the same, but "The Crown" chose to defy it.



For what it's worth, he said in May that the BBC's Panorama interview featuring his late mother should never be aired again. He also claimed that BBC employees lied and used fake documents to secure the interview.

Prince Harry also denounced the series, offering harsh words as he explained how the "culture of exploitation and unethical practices" took his mother's life.

The producers reportedly began looking for a boy to play Prince William's role when he was 13 at the time of the interview.

The Findings On Princess Diana's Interview

The decision to include the Panorama Interview came after the authorities revealed last month that it was not valid for criminal investigation.

According to the Metropolitan Police, it would be inappropriate to start an investigation to prove the unlawful activity allegations surrounding the interview.

"Following the publication of Lord Dyson's report in May, specialist detectives assessed its contents and looked carefully at the law - once again obtaining independent legal advice from Treasury Counsel as well as consulting the Crown Prosecution Service," the statement continued.

READ ALSO: Royal Pain: Japan's Ex-Princess Mako Shares Horrifying Part Before Marrying Commoner Boyfriend

Their initial examination reportedly did not find any evidence that could prove a criminal offense that happened. Because of this, the MPS ruled that it should be left behind.

Lord Dyson spearheaded the investigation to determine whether Bashir used fake documents to conduct the Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales. The man who interviewed the royal has since clarified that he never led her to danger.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin's Criminal Charges On 'Rust' May Be Served On Table, Says Legal Expert