Kim Kardashian is looking to artificial intelligence for assistance with her love life, a new report says.

A source said the three-time divorcee and mother of four has fallen into a habit of conversing with several A.I. friends, both as a means of seeking advice and role-playing romantic dialogue.

"Kim uses it constantly," said the source. "She goes to it for any question she has and for advice on how to handle problems. She basically uses it as a therapist."

The source went on to say that Kardashian has developed a number of different versions of her A.I. companions. "She has about five of them, and she's trained them all to have different personalities so she can go back and forth talking to them and practicing her dating skills."

The step follows years of publicity-grabbing romances, including marriages to rapper Kanye West and basketball player Kris Humphries, and a very public split with comedian Pete Davidson.

This year, she was rumored to have romanced retired NFL icon Tom Brady, who allegedly spurned her advances.

While Kardashian sees the bots as a means to self-improvement, not everybody in her family agrees. "Naturally," the source explained, "sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are giving her a hard time."

In spite of the teasing, the insider asserted Kardashian has stood by her new approach. "But she claims it's helping her with her 'game,'" the source explained. As of now Kardashian has not publicly addressed the story.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has completed her six-year legal apprenticeship, but her biggest challenge remains: passing California's notoriously difficult bar exam.

Legal expert Joseph Wilson explained that she will need 300–600 hours of study, though her busy career and family life likely mean she'll study part-time.

With pass rates around 54 percent, the California bar is among the toughest in the U.S. Kardashian has already cleared the ethics exam and the "baby bar," which she passed in 2021 after three attempts.

She could aim for the February or July 2026 bar exam. If successful, she will become fully licensed to practice law in California.

