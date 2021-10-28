Phil Collins' friends and family were reportedly worried about his poor health condition, and they feared last year that he wouldn't make it to Christmas; is this true?

Last year, the National Enquirer published a report about the "Genesis" singer saying he didn't have much time left and his health had taken a critical turn.

His health reportedly began deteriorating after he struggled through a messy divorce from ex-wife Orianne Cevey.

Collins was heartbroken by the situation leading his health condition to worsen. Aside from that, he served an eviction notice to remove Cevey out of his home in Miami, Florida, but she insisted that she'd stay.

The whole ordeal reportedly "sucked the life out of him," as he's still hoping to reunite and tie the knot with her again.

Aside from the breakup, Collins also suffered from several serious health issues that required him to have assistance whenever he went.

"It'll be a miracle if he makes it until Christmas, If his ill health doesn't kill him, a broken heart surely will." the insider said.

Phil Collins Suffering From Health Issues, Divorce Debunked

Suggest looked back at the report saying Collins sure made it past Christmas of 2020. The singer's career is ongoing, and he's still feuding with his ex-wife.

The outlet mentioned that the report exaggerated the singer's illness to draw the public's attention. Collins may be a little frail, but he still continues to do the thing he loves the most, performing in front of thousands of people.

Collins is currently touring with "Genesis" again. In an interview with BBC, the musician mentioned that he wanted to play the drums again, but his current health condition hinders him.

"I'd love to, but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way." he said.

Phil Collins Retiring?

Phil Collins will put his love for music to rest as his recent tour with "Genesis" would be his last before he retires from music for good.

He mentioned that men of his age should put their passions to bed and he's unsure whether he'll still go out on the road again.

