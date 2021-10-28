Drew Barrymore and Ellen DeGeneres both have successful daytime talk shows of their own; however, the former is reportedly attacking the renowned TV host as she wanted to get the spotlight; is this true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the actress is "throwing dirt" on DeGeneres, and she's doing her best to "kick her while she's down."

The insider said Dakota Johnson was a recent guest to the "Drew Barrymore Show," The actress intended to invite her because of her awkward interview with DeGeneres.

The said interview was discussed during Johnson's appearance on Barrymore's talkshow, to which the "Charlie's Angels" actress sarcastically responded with, "That was amazing, by the way. Like, amazing!"

Following this, DeGeneres is reportedly enraged by the situation, but Barrymore is happy as she considers it as revenge.

"Drew's been taking it on the chin from Ellen for years," the source said.

Their feud began a few years back when DeGeneres called Barrymore "fat" despite her being pregnant. The actress reportedly never forgot the humiliation she got. "Now Drew's getting the last laugh!" the insider concluded.

Drew Barrymore, Ellen DeGeneres Feud Rumors Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the actress wasn't attacking DeGeneres when Dakota Johnson was a guest on her show.

The outlet mentioned that Barrymore is professional with her hosting skills, and there's nothing personal behind it.

Barrymore occasionally joked during Johnson's guesting, and the latter kept on laughing throughout her appearance.

The actress bringing up DeGeneres' previous interview doesn't constitute as "throwing dirt" because if Barrymore intends to attack the host, she could've said her name out loud.

Drew Barrymore Brings Up Dakota Johnson's Awkward Interview

Earlier this month, while chatting together on the segment "Drew's News," Johnson mentioned that Jimmy Kimmel and his wife are his neighbors, and they don't invite her whenever they hold parties.

To which Barrymore responded with, "people have gotten in trouble for claiming for not being invited to your parties." seemingly referencing DeGeneres' awkward interview where she said Johnson didn't invite her to a party despite the actress sending her staff an invitation.

DeGeneres later clarified to Johnson that she was out of town, joking that she had "a thing."

