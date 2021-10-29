Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are currently filming the upcoming movie "Babylon," One report suggests that the two may have an ongoing romance despite the actress being married; is this true?

According to a report published by In Touch, the actor is head over heels for his co-star, but there's a big problem in their forbidden romance: Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016.

Although Pitt is single and is currently going through his divorce from Angelina Jolie, he can't contain his feelings.

"Babylon" is the rumored couple's third time working on a film together, and they reportedly can't keep their romantic tension on set.

An insider revealed that the movie has "brought them closer," and they can't stop falling in love with each other.

Their romance reportedly became an open secret during production as "everyone knows what's going on."

The source added that Robbie's unavailability makes her "even more attractive" to the actor because a lot of women cannot resist him.

"He can get anything he wants, so she's a challenge to him." the tipster reveals.

Tom Ackery, Angelina Jolie Not Happy With The Co-Star's Relationship?

Robbie's husband is reportedly suspicious of the couple's romance as the actress spends long hours on set working with Pitt.

The married couple was fighting over the movie, and their argument got so heated to the point that Robbie is willing to drop the role if it's uncomfortable for his husband.

However, Ackery reportedly felt guilty over the situation as she's letting a significant role go, so he "sucked it up and told Margot to go for it."

In addition, despite Pitt being estranged from Angelina Jolie, the "Eternals" actress is also uncomfortable with the said relationship.

The insider mentioned that Jolie doesn't want to refuel the romance she once had with her ex, but she doesn't want to see him happy either.

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Romance Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the issue saying there's no substantial evidence to prove that the co-actors indeed have a secret relationship.

Furthermore, the outlet pointed out the report admitted that Pitt's representative denied the story.

The magazine which published the story also had a bad track record on Brad Pitt as they've written several false reports about the actor in the past, which were also debunked by the outlet mentioned above.

