Madonna has been one of the controversial artists since she debuted in the 1980s due to her provocative way of expressing herself. However, her latest magazine cover is making rounds online as fans think she went too far.

Madonna recently posed for V Magazine, and she's paying homage to one of the most iconic actresses in film history, Marilyn Monroe.

The "Like a Virgin" songstress seemingly recreated the movie legend's death. Online users deemed her insensitive as they claim her recent photos, captured by famous photographer Steven Klein, are insensitive. (check out the images below)

For some morbid and eerie reason, Madonna decides to re-create Marilyn Monroe’s death bed. The black and white photo is actually Marilyn Monroe’s bedroom where she died. pic.twitter.com/beQJ1Av3Ij — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 29, 2021

One of the four covers features a naked Madonna lying in bed with only a pair of fishnet stockings, heels, and gloves on.

"Is that her crying out or just trying to get attention? So sad that she has gotten to that point," one fan wrote.

"This isn't cool. Glamorizing suicide is the only takeaway once the shock factor wears off." one pointed out.

"Yuck. Gross and inappropriate." one said.

"Madonna is my girl, but those Marilyn Monroe recreation pics are in bad taste!" one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Madonna has not publicly commented on the comments she received.

Steven Klein Reveals Inspiration For The Photos

In an article published by the magazine, the famed photographer revealed that he was inspired by "The Last Sitting," a series created by Bert Stern, which is believed to be the last set of photos of Marilyn Monroe before she passed away in 1962.

He mentioned that he and Madonna are not re-creating the exact photos, but rather to "capture the liaison between a star and the camera, the mystery, and magic of this creative collaboration." (via Radar Online)

READ NOW: 'Rust' Armorer Breaks Silence Following Media's Untruths: Who Should Face Legal Liability?

Not The First Time Madonna Paid Homage To Marilyn Monroe

This is not the first time Madonna paid homage to the late bombshell as she took inspiration from her fashion in her music video "Material Girl."

The singer based her video on Monroe's 1953 performance of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in the film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

How Did Marilyn Monroe Die?

According to History, the actress was found dead in her Los Angeles home naked while her face was lying on the bed like Madonna did in her recent magazine cover.

Empty bottles of pills, used to treat her depression were also found on the scene.

The Los Angeles police later concluded that Monroe died of a drug overdose and that "the mode of death is probable suicide."

READ ALSO: Captain Mark Howard Found Dead By Wife: Was Actor's Cause of Death Accidental or a Foul Play Involved?