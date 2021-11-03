Is Brian Laundrie still alive?

An internet detective has discovered evidence that the person of interest in Gabby Petito's murder has lately visited his email account.

While searching the Florida backcountry last month, authorities discovered fragmentary human remains that were recognized as Brian's.

However, a Twitter user recently claimed that Brian had "logged on" to his Gmail account.

@HalVuon55283969 said on Twitter, "Tip: Brian Laundrie is alive according to [website]."

"Contact me at blaundrie1197@gmail.com."

It then showed a Google screenshot that said, "Google account finder will show you if the requested email address is linked to a Google account, if the person has left reviews on Google Maps...."

Brian Laundrie's claimed Gmail account seemed to have been "updated" on Oct. 30, according to the snapshot.

Tip: Brian Laundrie is alive according to https://t.co/OlnmJBf6tm , email: blaundrie1197@gmail.com

He accessed his pinterest on 10/30/2021 pic.twitter.com/BlokxyiHIj — Where is that baldo ? (@HaiVuon55283969) November 2, 2021

The fugitive allegedly visited his own Pinterest page, according to the same Twitter user.

There is, however, no evidence that Brian has been active on his emails or other social media sites.

Users on Twitter reacted to the person's ludicrous assertions.

According to @DeDe007777, "Once someone has legally died, next of kin can claim access to and edit their digital accounts according to most social media services."

Another person, @PleaseSeek, tweeted, "First of all, if someone accessing Pinterest is "proof of life"-just wow. Second, you have no evidence to show that #brianlaundrie is the one who actually accessed this acct! Feds, hackers, crazies, and many others who could figure out a way to access it if they wanted/needed to!"

Not The First Time That Sleuths Have Claimed Brian Laundrie Is Still Alive

Various crazy speculations concerning Brian Laundrie's whereabouts and whether he's dead or alive and hiding are circulating the internet these days.

While he was still missing, online sleuths claimed that the 23-year-old updated his social media sites.

Last month, a blogger said Brian followed additional individuals on what is thought to be his Pinterest page, according to 7News.

Brian followed 145 individuals, according to Shaynah Dodge's screenshot of his account. Then, a few weeks later, she realized that the account had 146 followers.

"Like, of course, his follow count went up as people have flocked to his pages, but how did who he follows go up within the past three weeks?"

There was also no confirmation that Brian Laundrie was the one who altered his accounts. Many people suspect the Pinterest account was hijacked by other internet sleuths.

