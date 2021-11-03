She may be the Duchess of Hastings, but she is the QUEEN of everything else. Last night at the the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor walked away as one of the proud winners. The award is intended for, "the outstanding achievements of women in the worlds of fashion, film, art, literature, music and activism." It is no suprise to us that Dynevor, an iconic figure in both fashion and media in the last year, walked away with an award. The star won the Breakthrough Artist Award. SO WELL DESERVED!

The modern royalty posted to her Instagram page last night. She captioned the photo, "What a night. Thank you @bazaaruk for honouring me with this award among so many incredibly inspiring women. @cynthiaerivo I'm in awe of you. @goldarosheuvel you're a DREAM. Thank you for your kind words, you truly are a Queen. ️" The ever talented Cynthia Erivo won the music award, and the legend Golda Rosheuvel presented Dynevor with hers. Rosheuvel posted a picutre of the fasion icon to her own account saying, "So thrilled to present @phoebedynevor with @bazaaruk woman of the year Breakthrough Artist Award. So well deserved. She's the real deal.️" Literally THE definition of women supporting women. We LOVE TO SEE IT!

Rosheuvel and Dynevor were joined by another Bridgerton cast member in the comments section. Jonathan Bailey, the actor who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the series, commented on both actress' posts to show his support. On Rosheuvel's post in which she shows off her incredible outfit, he commented, "Stuns. Xx". I mean, it's always nice to state a fact! On Dynevor's he commented, "PROUD BRO ️". While this comment is definitely a reference to their familal bond in the show, I would really love to think that Bailey and Dynevor have a very casual, bruh-girl style friendship between them.

Jonathan Bailey will is set to be the focal point of the upcoming season of Bridgerton. This season is set to be released in 2022. We are sure to see the Breakthrough Star Award winner in some of these episodes! Congratulations Phoebe!