Meghan Markle has been making headlines recently for her significant political moves, most especially her letter regarding paid leave for parents to the US congress addressed to Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer. Markle signed her appeal with her HRH title "The Duchess of Sussex."

More recently, a palace aide spoke to the Sunday Times, calling the royal out for her actions, saying if she uses her title, it means she is "steer clear of those kind of things," otherwise, she's using the title "out of context." The public could also question her true intentions.

The aide said the royal family has no comment in American politics. They clarified that Markle's "campaign" is essential if it tackles environmental issues and mental health, but it's different if she's aligning herself with "policies."

"The Duchess of Sussex doesn't have the right to have a more powerful voice [on the issue] than any other mother in America... She should not be playing in politics." the courtier added.

Is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allowed To Use Their HRH Title?

According to Express UK, ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family last year, they were told to renounce their titles as part of the deal.

However, they were permitted to use their "Sussex" titles. The outlet noted that members of the firm should be neutral when it comes to politics, and they should keep their public political opinions to themselves.

READ NOW: Astroworld Concert Tragedy: Identity of Youngest Attendee Who Died During Show Revealed

Meghan Markle Running for President?

Since the Duchess is a voter in the United States, she's qualified to run for the presidency. She reportedly didn't give up her American citizen after marrying Prince Harry to enter politics in the future; however, despite the speculations, Markle has not publicly commented on the matter.

Her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., weighed in on the issue, saying the royal has that "personality and that determination and drive."

In addition, he said he wouldn't be surprised if his sister tried running for the highest position in the US.

"I just know, whatever endeavour she endures and puts her hands on, she will do good things. I wish her the best of luck, but absolutely if that's what she's going to put her sights on, she'll go for it." He said.

Meghan Markle's Big Political Moves In The Past

Aside from her letter addressed to the congress, there are more political moves that the Duchess did in the past.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex encouraged Americans to "reject hate speech" during last year's elections where POTUS Joe Biden and VPOUS Kamalah Harris won.

She also called out former President Donald Trump during his campaign in 2016, saying the former leader is "divisive."

READ ALSO: Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Spills The Real Deal On Singer's Latest Claims: 'No One is Aware of Hidden Electronic Surveillance Device'