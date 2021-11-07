Blake Lively reportedly wanted his husband Ryan Reynolds to retire from Hollywood; she was said to have one reason why the actor should.

The "Free Guy" actor recently announced to his followers that he will be taking an extended break from acting. In an article published by Woman's Day via Suggest, his "dramatic decision to walk away from one of the highest-paid careers in Hollywood" was all because of his longtime wife, Blake Lively.

In their article, headlined "Ryan Quits Hollywood," a source said that Reynolds "has no time for her and the kids" because he's busy with his movies and business.

Wanting A Normal Life?

The informant even mentioned that "Blake is craving a normal life and she told him something has to go." Their combined net worth of $240 million would make skipping their acting gigs possible, as well too.

"Blake couldn't be happier," the insider added. "She's looking forward to domestic bliss and family dinners every night. She's even hoping they'll try for another child while he's on this hiatus."

Is Ryan Reynolds Actually Retiring?

This said article was described as a "total bait-and-switch" by the source. Even though Reynolds' name was attached with "quit Hollywood" for its title, they never broke down the 45-year-old's actual statement on Instagram.

In his post on October 16, Reynolds announced that they finished filming his upcoming movie titled "Spirited." Along with a series of photos from the production, he said, "That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago."

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists," he also added.



The "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" also opened up to The Hollywood Reporter regarding his announced break, "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them. You know, you don't really get that time back."

"For me, it's really about getting some quality time with my kids before they're teenagers who loathe me," he clarified to the publisher.

The actor was said to be having multiple projects coming, including "Deadpool 3" and a film adaptation of the board game "Clue" that he has to work on.

