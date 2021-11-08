It's about to be a BIG WEEK for Disney fans.

In what very well may become an annual tradition, The Walt Disney Company has announced that Friday, November 12, will be a day dedicated to all their Disney+ subscribers and fans for supporting them in their new venture these past two years. There are tons of promotions going on on that day, and throughout the week to get people excited, and between the announcements, the deals, and the perks, it seems like they truly wanted to make sure this special celebration has something for everyone.

Firstly, for those who are not yet Disney+ subscribers, now through Sunday you can get a promotional deal of one month of the service for just $1.99, whether or not you've been a subscriber before.

For those who happen to be at or near a Disney Park this week, Disney is allowing all Disney+ subscribers with valid admission on Friday extra time in the park - guests at Disney World and Disneyland can enter up to 30 minutes early, and in Disneyland Paris and Hollywood Studios Parks, there will be special opportunities for character moments, and complimentary PhotoPass downloads.

For those interested in getting some VERY early Christmas shopping done, Disney is also doing tons of deals on their merchandise online, offering free shipping to the US and Europe, and they're also rolling out limited-time customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars properties. They're also offering 99 cent deals on select eBooks. Plus, many of the companies they partner with, like Funko, WizKid, and Target.

Of course, the most exciting part of this Disney-brand Magic holiday is the new releases: Disney+ announced this morning that they'll be adding several fan favorite movies and shows to the platform on Friday, including the beloved 2007 live-action fairy tale Enchanted - which is due for a sequel in the near future.

Most exciting, though, are the anticipated announcements coming Friday: Starting at 6 AM PT (9 AM EST), fans can keep their eyes on Disney's social media accounts for first looks and new trailers and clips from various new content headed to Disney+.

Additionally, those who are already subscribed on November 12 will be treated to exclusive new specials: Pixar will premiere theirs at 8 AM PT (11 AM EST) and Marvel's will arrive 45 minutes later, at 8:45 AM. There will also be exclusive sneak peeks available only to subscribers.

So fans, if there was ever a week to don those Mickey Ears you thought you'd never wear outside the parks, it's this week - Happy Birthday, Disney+!