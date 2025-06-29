After months of rising tension and quiet separation, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have officially ended their years-long relationship, and according to sources, Bloom is finally breathing a sigh of relief.

While the general public solely caught wind of issues just recently, insiders claim the fractures had been happening for months. By the start of 2025, the couple had already went on "individual lives instead of a life together," a source told the Daily Mail.

The split, confirmed by PEOPLE this week, pursued weeks of speculation after the two were last seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars celebration in March.

"They had broken up before, but this time feels final," said the insider. "It became one little thing after another."

"After her Video Vanguard Award performance in September, they started to disconnect," the insider said. The preparation of the release of her latest album, launching a tour, the pressures of constant creation, tours and rocketing into space with Blue Origin reportedly left little room for the couple's time.

Bloom appeared to hint at the strain during an April 2024 interview with Trevor Noah, admitting that balancing their busy lives wasn't easy.

"She definitely demands that I evolve and I feel I do the same for her," he said at the time. "That makes for fireworks... but also a lot of growth. I wouldn't change it... even when sometimes it feels like 'how do we do this?'"

Ultimately, the answer may have been: they don't, according to the source. "Orlando isn't going to try to get her back," the insider said. "He's accepted it. It's over."

Though Bloom and Perry have broken up, both are reportedly committed to co-parenting their daughter collaboratively and without conflict. "They're both relieved that they don't have to deal with a messy divorce," the source noted. "Right now, they need their space, but they'll figure out what's best for Daisy."

The split has left them physically and emotionally distant. While Perry is currently on the Australia leg of her Lifetimes Tour, Bloom is thousands of miles away in Venice, attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $20 million wedding.

Despite being spotted in the company of a mystery woman during the festivities, sources say Bloom isn't rushing into anything. "He just wants to live life. Be his normal self," said one insider. "He's not going to start living this playboy lifestyle, but he is feeling better now that he no longer has to hide his relationship problems."

Katy Perry songs about Orlando Bloom, a thread. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ypbDo0oTtn — JUAN (@kalisredmoon) June 27, 2025

Fans Notice an Odd Pattern

While Bloom adjusts to reviving his former habits, fans of Perry have observed a disquieting design. On social media platforms, numerous followers have mentioned that both of Perry's significant splits, with Brand and now Bloom, occurred while she was on her tour.

One spectator wrote, per The Mirror, "Russell Brand broke up with her on her last show of California Dreams Tour, while Orlando Bloom on her first show of the lifetimes tour allegedly."

Another devotee contributed, "If I had a nickel for every time Katy Perry split up with her husband while on tour, I'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice."

Still, there's no indication that touring was the sole cause of the breakup. According to sources close to the couple, they had simply "grown apart" over time. As one put it, "Everyone around them knows. It's been unspoken, but it's been there for a while now."