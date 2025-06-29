Singer-songwriter Beyoncé was forced to stop a Texas "Cowboy Carter" show mid-performance when a prop suspended in mid-air malfunctioned.

The star was sitting in a red Cadillac suspended in the air using cables during her show in Houston on Saturday night when the vehicle began to tilt to one side.

"Stop! Stop, stop, stop stop," said the 43-year-old singer, holding on to a flag pole attached to the car for support.

The audience began to gasp, but the star was eventually lowered on the stage and able to disembark from the vehicle, continuing on her performance without any further incident.

"If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me," she later said regarding the incident.

Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, released a statement regarding the incident, stating that it was caused by a "technical mishap".

"She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident," the statement added.

Social media users took to online platforms to share their reactions to the malfunction.

"In all of the videos of last night's mechanical malfunction I didn't hear any fans who were close to Beyoncé ask "are you okay" or anything to that effect. Just a bunch of screaming for her attention..." said one irritated user.

"In all of the videos of last night's mechanical malfunction I didn't hear any fans who were close to Beyoncé ask "are you okay" or anything to that effect. Just a bunch of screaming for her attention..." said one irritated user.

"It's not the first time she's had a malfunction in the air, but she always finds a way to be in the air on every tour. I'm afraid she'll continue to use the car for the rest of the tour," added a concerned fan.

"It's not the first time she's had a malfunction in the air, but she always finds a way to be in the air on every tour. I'm afraid she'll continue to use the car for the rest of the tour," added a concerned fan.

"I'm not trying to be funny but Beyoncé needs to hire a new team. I get malfunctions happen but now they got my sis leaning in this damn car prop? Y'all pissing me tf off!" commented a third user.

"I'm not trying to be funny but Beyoncé needs to hire a new team. I get malfunctions happen but now they got my sis leaning in this damn car prop? Y'all pissing me tf off!" commented a third user.

"I have never seen or heard Beyonce be breathless during a vocal line. (First few lines of 16C when she got back on stage) That malfunction must've shaken her real bad. CHOP THE CAR! STAY ON THE FLOOR BEYONCÉ," said another.