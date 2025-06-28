Kylie Jenner definitely got people talking at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding on Friday — and it wasn't only because of her glamorous outfit.

The reality star and business mogul raised eyebrows for wearing a pale-colored gown that many thought looked too close to bridal white.

Jenner, 27, arrived at the star-studded ceremony in a custom corseted satin dress designed by Dilara Findikoglu.

The icy blue gown featured a bustier-style bodice, underboob cutouts, delicate black bows on the straps, and a lace-up skirt that hugged her figure, InStyle said.

However, the soft tone of the dress caused confusion online, with many social media users accusing the beauty mogul of breaking the unspoken rule of not wearing white to someone else's wedding.

Despite the backlash, a spokesperson for the designer clarified that Jenner's dress was not white, but a subtle shade of icy blue — a detail hard to detect in certain lighting. Still, the color choice stirred up plenty of opinions online.

Kylie Jenner at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding. pic.twitter.com/VGJxNbzvTZ — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) June 27, 2025

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Diamonds at Bezos-Sánchez Wedding

Kylie Jenner topped off her bold wedding look with some serious sparkle. She rocked oversized black sunglasses and eye-catching diamond jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz — including 33-carat Asscher-cut studs and a stunning 25-carat ring.

She styled her dark hair in a loose updo with face-framing tendrils and wore soft, sun-kissed makeup for the occasion.

Kylie was seen departing the Gritti Palace and boarding a water taxi in Venice, sharing a short video of her glam moment with fans on Instagram.

According to PageSix, Kylie wasn't the only Jenner making a statement. Her sister Kendall joined her at the wedding, wearing a sheer black gown and dazzling emerald jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

The Jenner sisters weren't the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner family present. Kim Kardashian brought the glam in a chocolate-colored Versace dress, turning heads with sparkling Moussaieff diamonds that completed her stunning look.

Khloé Kardashian opted for a pastel pink gown topped with a feathery cape and a 100-carat diamond necklace. Their mother, Kris Jenner, wore a vintage Valentino dress in classic black and white.

The three-day wedding celebration brought out a long list of A-listers, from Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio to Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney.