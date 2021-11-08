Want more stories about royalty? Well, don't worry! AMC+ has just announced that it has officially acquired Anne Boleyn. This new psychological-thriller starring the incredible Jodie Turner-Smith will take place in three parts. Turner-Smith has been previously seen in projects including Queen & Slim and Without Remorse. With her at the helm, taking charge over this powerful and demanding role, we can be sure that Anne Boleyn will be an absolutely unmissable series.

The story will chronicle the life of the notorious ex-wife of King Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn. From Bolyen's perspective we will be able to examine, as audience members, the patriarchal infrastructure that the former Queen had to combat. Her historic fight to give her daughter a secure future while simultaneously fighting to keep herself an immovable fixture within the confines of King Henry VIII's world will be depicted in this upcoming AMC+ Original Series.

This series is not only highly anticipated by excited viewers. Members of the production team have expressed their excitement over the powerful and dynamic project. Creative Directors Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell of Fable Pictures stated:

We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with AMC- the home of many visionary shows that have inspired us over the years. Jodie Turner-Smith is mesmerizing as Anne Boleyn and we can't wait for audiences to see her exploding the myths around one of England's most notorious queens.

While the drama will follow Bolyen in the trying, final three months of her life, Turner-Smith has confidently taken on the challenge. In fact, she recounted in an interview to The Gaurdian that it has not been all that challenging.

Honestly, it felt so easy. I think I was so raw because I'd just had a baby so all those big emotions resonated with me. I could feel how angry and passionate and desperate and heartbroken she was. It was the first job I did after having a baby and I was redefining myself as well as [being] a performer. After you go through something so transformational, you're a new person.



We cannot wait to see this dynamic and dramatic series come to AMC+. Anne Boleyn will premiere on Thursday December 9th. The following two episodes will be released on the following two Thursdays.