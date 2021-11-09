Meghan Markle has had a number of employment changes in the previous several years.

It all supposedly boils down to one last position - after being an actress, a philanthropist, the CEO of a non-profit organization, a production firm, and top speaker.

The Duchess of Sussex recently made news when she lobbied US lawmakers for paid parental leave.

She allegedly made cold calls to senators and introduced herself to them using her rank.

It wasn't the first time she had dabbled in politics. Meghan Markle's decision to resign from her prominent royal duties has fueled speculation that she is seeking a political career in the United States.

It was also revealed last month that she held a virtual introduction meeting with a high-ranking California governor.

But, according to royal expert Dan Wootton, the revelation of Meghan Markle cold-calling American legislators is "amazing," since, as many people know, members of the British royal family are not allowed to mix with politics.

But he went on to explain, "But I've said for a long time, I've spoken to a lot of people close to Meghan, she seriously believes-I mean, she may be delusional-but this woman seriously believes she may end up in the White House one day."

Dan added, "That's what this is about. This is the start of a US political career." This is the first step in a long walk. Why doesn't she just pick up the phone and say, "Hello, my name is Meghan Markle?"

Instead, she calls up and says, "Hi, I'm Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex."

People are increasingly persuaded that Meghan Markle aspires to be President of the United States.

Meghan Markle for President?

Dan Wootton. isn't the only one who believes Meghan Markle is getting ready for the White House.

In fact, Thomas Markle Jr., her estranged brother, believes that her former "Suits" actress sister would one day be in the White House.

It wouldn't surprise him if his famous sister ran for president since he believes she has the "will and desire" to get where she wants to go.

He added (per The Sun) , "I just know, whatever endeavor she endures and puts her hands on, she will do good things."

When they first started dating, Meghan Markle allegedly told Prince Harry about her White House ambitions.

In the Daily Mail (via Express UK), royal commentator Richard Eden wrote, "Meghan had started going out with Harry, and she had said that her ultimate ambition was to be president."

"It seems to be increasingly likely, and what a fascinating prospect it would be."

