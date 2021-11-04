Princess Diana has reportedly settled for Dodi Fayed - the man she was with on the night of her tragic death.

They originally met in 1986 at Windsor during a polo match against Prince Charles, but it took 11 years for them to become close.

In St. Tropez, Dodi's father asked the Princess of Wales and her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, to be his guests.

Because they were the last persons they saw before they died, many people assume they were in love.

But, according to a royal expert, the mother-of-two only settled for the millionaire heir because she didn't love him.

Why Did Princess Diana 'Settle' For Dodi Fayed?

Princess Diana's greatest love, according to Emma Cooper of US Weekly, was Hasnat Khan.

According to reports, the late monarch met the physician at a London hospital, but they could never be together because they were from different backgrounds.

Princess Diana had a "amazing long connection" with Hasnat, Emma added, and she wanted to marry him but understood it was "impossible."

The doctor "simply couldn't enter into that world" where she lived, she continued.

Emma mentioned that marrying someone like the late Princess Diana may come at a cost, and Hasnat was well aware of this.

Furthermore, their two extremely distinct social positions made it tough for him to accept that connection, making it harder for them to make it work.

Hasnat's breakup with Princess Diana, according to the royal expert, led to her settling with Dodi.

Benefits of Dating Billionaire

Emma Cooper claims that she was able to settle in with the son of a large European luxury supermarket mainly because all sides were active in the relationship and knew what it was like to be powerful, wealthy, and renowned.

According to the expert, Princess Diana's connection with Dodi provided her with "stability" and allowed her to be on the same level as her lover, something Hasnat could not supply.

"That is what lured her in to having a high-profile relationship like that after being with someone she clearly loved so much," she continued.

