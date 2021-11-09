Michael Rapaport has been a guest host on "The Wendy Williams Show" since yesterday.

He is taking over as host while the previous host is on medical leave due to health issues.

While many fans believe Michael is ideal for the program because he too enjoys "The Real Housewives" and isn't afraid to express his views, it's difficult to fill the shoes of someone who had a good guest-hosting week.

Do Fans of 'The Wendy Williams Show' Adore Michael Rapaport?

Michael Rapaport was ecstatic being part of the award-winning chat-fest once again, but many fans were less enthusiastic about him being on the "Hot Topics" table.

He's no stranger to the show, having previously served as a guest host. As in 2019, when Wendy had to take a long break from her program and Michael had to fill in.

On social media, the 51-year-old "Prison Break" veteran urged that previous guest presenter Sherri Shepherd return.

One user wrote, "Bring back Sherri!"

Another individual appealed with Wendy Williams to return to her program. "Come back, Wendy, and preserve the show," another person said. Sherri, for example... What's new with you? "

A third person said it was "extremely difficult" to see Michael on the show, while another said, "Y'all can't go from Sherri to this. We're trying to be faithful to the show, but don't make it this difficult."

"Mike is too excessive" a fifth individual observed. "Just keep Sherri till Wendy returns."

As the original presenter of "The Wendy Williams Show" recovers, her show has been replaced by a rotating cast of guest hosts.

Fans of the event were able to witness Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings and Michelle Visage, while Sherri, the former anchor of "The View," was a guest host only last week.

Michael Rapaport's Hosting Performance Was Also Lauded

Fortunately for Michael Rapaport, he didn't simply get hate, but also affection.

Despite missing Wendy Williams' purple chair, fans expressed their joy and excitement for him to be presenting the show.



"Ohhh I stopped watching while the other folks were hosting," one Instagram user remarked, "but if Michael is presenting, I'll tune in on Monday."



"He's the guy, he's terrific, and he's going to be entertaining on the show...not as much fun as Wendy, but not a terrible alternative," another person said.



