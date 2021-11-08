Kourtney Kardashian is set to walk down the aisle, and she's desperate to look her best.

In its Nov. 12 issue, Heat magazine said that instead of arranging her wedding for Travis Barker, she would concentrate on being the most beautiful bride in the world.

However, in order for that to happen, the Poosh Lifestyle designer is said to have compiled a list of all the pre-wedding procedures she intends to undergo.

The 42-year-old is said to be concerned about losing her youthful appearance, especially as she approaches her mid-40s.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress will follow in her family's footsteps and get a series of nips and tucks to improve her self-confidence.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are well aware of their obsession with appearing their best and altering their features via plastic surgery.

According to the source, Kourtney has been stressed recently as a result of her wedding and Travis' baby plans.

These factors are supposed to be causing her to wrinkle even more.

"Right now, it's a juggling act because she would like to get pregnant and that obviously doesn't go hand in hand with lipo on her butt and thighs, or the Botox and fillers she wants in her face and other parts of her body."

"So, for now, she's keeping it light," the source continued, "but she's preparing a lot for down the road - hopefully after they have a child, but before their wedding."

Thankfully, Kourtney Kardashian appears to be blessed with Travis Barker, who apparently supports her in whatever she wants to do with her face and body.

The musician, on the other hand, isn't afraid to tell her how much she already loves her just the way she is.

Regardless of what her future husband thinks, Kourtney is allegedly dead set on fighting the aging process and understands how plastic surgery will be her best friend as she grows older.

According to the source, the mother of three is disappointed that she will no longer be a "all-natural" part of her family.

Kourtney Kardashian's Paranoia: The Facts

Take the source of the outlet with a grain of salt.

Kourtney Kardashian has had a boob job since she was a child, therefore the source's assertion that she will be sorry to be an all-natural lady is false.

She also doesn't appear like she'll be undergoing plastic surgery just before her wedding because she'll be too preoccupied with organizing their big day.

