Never Have I Ever, the hit Netflix TV series, is soon to be heading into its third season. Prior to their first table read, which should be coming up on Monday, the cast finds themselves in the midst of contract and salary negotiations with Universal and Netflix. The table read is still expected to continue even though, as of now, no negotiations have found a conclusion. The lion share of the show's stars are seeking pay increases including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young. The show is a sensation, and these young actors know their worth.

The first season of the series, according to the limited specificity of Netflix, was watched by over 40 million different accounts. Rotten Tomatoes has rated the show 95 from critics and 88 percent from audiences. The incotrovertable success of the series is what gives these negotiations a leg to stand on. It is not uncommon for cast members to renegotiate their salaries this way after the second season. This is because, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter , "the shelf life for many originals rarely stretches to season four or beyond as the built-in increase for the creative teams soar ahead of season five." This has been the case for shows including On My Block and Ted Lasso.

Never Have I Ever is inspired by the real life of show creator and The Office alum, Mindy Kaling. The show is inspired by her adolecent years. She created the show alongside Lang Fisher. Fisher spoke about the percieved fate of the show in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She said:

I don't know how long it will go. I'm happy to work on it as long as they'll pay me. I love making it. I do think [Devi's] got very different relationships with these two guys and you could see her going in either direction. So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.

Let's get all of the finances squared away so we can keep seeing this love story play out! We can't wait to see season 3 of Never Have I Ever on Netflix soon.