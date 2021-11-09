In a recent interview with the Associated Press, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms that season 2 is coming. In the brief interaction, Hwang notes the incredible pressure and demand regarding the runaway Netflix hit and how he's currently in the planning process to bring Seong Gi-Hun's adventures back on screen.
Squid Game Stills
(Photo : Netflix )

Although he has no set date for when "Squid Game" would be returning to the small screen, the writer-director switched to English at the end of the interview, signing off with an exciting, "Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world," referencing the main protagonist of the show played by South Korean superstar Lee Jung-jae.

 

Since arriving on the streaming service, "Squid Game" has fast outpaced Netflix favorites, such as "Bridgerton" and "The Witcher" to become Netflix's biggest show. The South Korean show about a group of debtors fighting to survive rounds of life-or-death child games to win prize money was the first to surpass 100 million viewers when it premiered. The show has since gone on to become a word-of-mouth sensation.

Tags: Squid Game Squid Game Season 2 hwang donghyuk