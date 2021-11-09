Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms that season 2 is coming. In the brief interaction, Hwang notes the incredible pressure and demand regarding the runaway Netflix hit and how he's currently in the planning process to bring Seong Gi-Hun's adventures back on screen. In a recent interview with the Associated Press , "" creatorconfirms that season 2 is coming. In the brief interaction, Hwang notes the incredible pressure and demand regarding the runawayhit and how he's currently in the planning process to bring Seong Gi-Hun's adventures back on screen.

Although he has no set date for when "Squid Game" would be returning to the small screen, the writer-director switched to English at the end of the interview, signing off with an exciting, "Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world," referencing the main protagonist of the show played by South Korean superstar Lee Jung-jae.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Since arriving on the streaming service, "Squid Game" has fast outpaced Netflix favorites, such as "Bridgerton" and "The Witcher" to become Netflix's biggest show. The South Korean show about a group of debtors fighting to survive rounds of life-or-death child games to win prize money was the first to surpass 100 million viewers when it premiered. The show has since gone on to become a word-of-mouth sensation.

We're looking forward to seeing what Gi-hun does next when "Squid Game" returns!