Meghan Markle recently appeared at an online summit to discuss her political move regarding paid parental leave in the United States. Aside from her charismatic words, the Duchess made a big statement, and it's possibly an homage for Queen Elizabeth; what could this be?

According to Express UK, Markle recently spoke to The New York Times' DealBook online summit. The Duchess wore an all-black ensemble with a remembrance poppy pinned in her lapel.

The outlet suggests that this could be a nod for the longest-reigning monarch who has been leading Remembrance Sunday over the past decades. However, the Duchess has not confirmed whether this is true or not.

In a previous service at the Cenotaph in London, Her Majesty wore five poppies.

Why Royals Wear a Poppy Pin

According to Wales Online, people in the United Kingdom, especially royal family members, wear poppies as a symbol of Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.

By wearing a pin, which is sold in all communities in the UK, an individual shows respect and support for Armed Forces, veterans, and their families' service for the country.

Poppy represents the lives of all the people who died from the First World War until today; it also honors the work of civilian services and uniformed personnel who continues to serve the country.

Why Do Queen Elizabeth Wear Five Poppies?

Out of all people in the UK, Her Majesty is one of those who wear five poppies in her lapel during Remembrance services.

Per Chard and Ilminster News, the monarch ditches the traditional singe poppy and has been wearing five over the past few years. It is arranged above a brooch.

At the time of this writing, despite the public's interest, the Palace nor the Queen herself have not publicly revealed why she chose to do this.

However, the outlet suggests that it could mean three things: style, symbolism, and a sign of seniority.

The Queen wears poppies for style purposes as it is arranged as a corsage. It could also have a significant symbolism as the outlet suggests that Her Majesty dedicates each poppy for each of the services in the World Wars (Civil Defense, Women, Army, RAF, and Navy).

Signs of seniority could also be a significant factor why the Queen arranges her poppies in such a manner.

The Royal British Legion previously confirmed that anyone could wear their poppy in their desired way as there is no "correct" way to wear it.

A spokesperson said it's a matter of personal choice, but the best way to wear it is "simply with pride."

