Queen Elizabeth might have raised royal drama after praising Prince William's work and failing to mention Prince Harry during her speech in the COP26 summit speech.

Despite not being able to visit the event herself, the Royal Highness presented a video speech instead. And in the said speech, she brought up the royals next to the throne, Prince Charles and William, saying that she "could not be more proud" of their work.

She said, "It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William."

Suggest has raised numerous points showing how the Queen has established a "double standard" between the two sons of Princess Diana.

For The First Point

The official Twitter account of the royal family acknowledged Prince William's contribution to the COP26, where he also talked about his Earthshot Prize finalists.

The organization was only established this year but is already recognized by the Royal Foundation to have the potential to change the game as they were permitted to award five winners with the most significant environmental impact each year.



Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's efforts have been brushed under the rug as their pledge for carbon neutrality was seemingly ignored by Her Royal Majesty.

Behind Royal Acknowledgements

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had perfectly timed the publication of Archwell Foundation's future plans, which happened to be the day after Queen Elizabeth's COP26 speech.

The organization is working on reducing the world's carbon footprint by implementing Harry's ecotourism idea with other environmentally concerned businesses. Ethic, an ethical investment firm, will lead this project alongside the Prince's ecotourism company- Travalyst.

Additionally, the couple had also released an official statement on Archwell's website. The announcement contained their recurring promise of having a "long-standing commitment to the planet, both together, and prior to their union, with global projects and partnerships dating back over a decade."

The Sussexes have been criticized before for their environmental advocacies after taking a record of 94 private jets and 191 helicopter rides during 2019-2020. However, the pair have been improving and even adapting their beliefs into their personal lives, with the promise of only having two children to lessen their impact on the climate.



Even though Meghan and Harry's propositions are a level above William and Kate's Earthshot Prize, it seems like Her Majesty will not be acknowledging these moves any time soon. So the royal family's strained relationship becomes more evident to the public during these "cold shoulder" moments from the Queen.

