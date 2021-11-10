Fans of murder mysteries and crime thrillers rejoice! Sundance Now just released the trailer for "The Pact," a six-part British miniseries originally aired on BBC One. Written and created by Pete McTigue and produced by Little Door Productions, the thriller is about five friends who enter a fragile pact to stay silent when the son of the brewery owner they work for turns up dead.

Full of twists and turns, the series, which was mostly filmed in South Wales, has been called the "Welsh 'Big Little Lies'." With a star-studded cast, the series features Laura Fraser from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," Heledd Wynn, Eiry Thomas from "Sherlock," and Julie Hesmondhalgh from "Coronation Street" and "Broadchurch."

In the trailer, the setup of the film, where the brewery workers take their boss's passed out son to the woods and take humiliating photographs of him. However, things go horribly wrong when the next day, the son is found dead in the woods, and the friends swear to keep quiet about their involvement by telling a false story. As the situation becomes more untenable, the alliance becomes increasingly more fragile and a person even attempts to blackmail the workers. The tone of the trailer ramps up the tension by adding a creepy strings-heavy soundtrack.

With this trailer drop, we're looking forward to seeing whether the brewery workers can pull off their ruse successfully, and to find out what really happened that night in the woods.