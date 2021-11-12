Comedian Andy Dick got into a new arrest once again as police responded to a report from their Los Angeles home, Monday, November 8.

TMZ revealed, based on their law enforcement sources, that Dick and his partner, Lucas Crawford, got into an argument that escalated and "allegedly got physical." The police revealed that the "Newsradio" star used a liquor bottle and smashed it to his ex's head, leaving him injured with a deep cut.

The same source also stated that the cops saw enough evidence to arrest the 55-year-old for felony domestic battery. However, after three hours, he posted a $50,000 bond.

They have also stated that this issue became the second time for police officers to visit him in the past two months because of "alleged domestic issues." In October, he also got busted after using a frying pan against him his partner.

Not The Only Time!

Adding more to his list of cases, Andy Dick also got arrested back in July, hitting Crawford, using a metal chair, by the Los Angeles Police Department. This resulted in him being placed behind bars for three days after posting a $50,000 bond.

Her ex-fiancée, Elisa Jordana, retold the story of what happened in her YouTube stream, "Kermit And Friends." She said, "I was willing to forgive him for his criminal charges, for always running to Lucas, choosing Lucas over me, choosing guys over me constantly, just being bad overall."



The same month, she decided to split ways with the comedian after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

More From His Long List Of Charges

According to the Independent, Dick was previously dropped out of the film "Raising Buchanan," after allegedly "groping and propositioning" staffers and casts for sex. Other than that, he also left anti-Semitic remarks, specifically about radio show host Howard Stern.

Going back to his old troubles, too, he was sentenced to jail in 14 days for sexual battery in 2019. During that time, he grabbed a woman's behind on the street.

He also had gone through against several Uber drivers, leading him to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge. During that time, one of the drivers accused the comedian grabbed his crotch in 2018.

And, in October 2019, he also got into a fight with the Uber Eats delivery driver, where Dick was held to the ground by the driver.

