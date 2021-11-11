Victor Richards' daughter has responded to news that has shaken the bodybuilding community following rumors about his passing.

It was November 10, Wednesday, when several outlets reported the passing of Victor Richards, adding speculations that he suffered from a heart attack. However, no official statement of confirmation followed afterward.

A few days later, her daughter, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed that the 56-year-old is "alive and well," for which Generation Iron can confirm.

Richards' Daughter Breaks Her Silence

The unnamed daughter went on the outlet and released a statement, saying, "I'm pleased to assure you that my father is in fact alive and well."

The daughter also stated that "an inaccurate Facebook post" became the reason where the false information started and set the social media and news outlets in commotion. She followed, "Thank you all for your concern, my family appreciates all of the love the bodybuilding community has shown to my dad."

The statement of Richards' daughter came after the bodybuilding community shared their tributes regarding her father's passing on several social media platforms.

The same publisher also revealed who posted the news, which caused "wildfire of false information" online. Andreas Cahling posted a photo of Victor Richards on his Facebook page, leaving a caption, "R. I. P. Victor Richards, 56."



Who Is Victor Richards?

According to The Sun, the Nigerian-based athlete excelled in football, wrestling, and track and field in high school. By 1982, he started his career by entering "The American Cup" competition, winning first place in the teenage heavyweight division and winning second place overall.

Richards' also bagged multiple first wins in "Teen Los Angeles" in 1983, "California Gold Cup Classic" in 1984, "Mr. Barbados" in 1989, and "Nigerian Championships" in 1992, where he earned his Pro card, per source.

FitnessVolt also described him as the legend who arguably "paved the way" for other bodybuilders like Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath, and Big Ramy. According to the article, Victor Richards inspired many other bodybuilders as well. They said that Richards showed "that it was possible to be freaky and still have a solid physique."

Richards has been called one of the "biggest bodybuilding physiques to have walked the stage in the 1990s" by Greatest Physiques.

