Being one of the highest-paid models in the world, Kendall Jenner has to wear fashionable clothes at every event she attends. More recently, the reality star attended her best friend Lauren Perez's wedding, and she didn't fail to turn heads with her choice of dress. However, online users are not happy; what happened?

Jenner, who previously walked for famed brands such as Versace, Balmain, and Chanel, recently took to her Instagram stories to share her take on "little black dress."

Per Hola! The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wore a black dress filled with geometric cutouts that barely covered her chest. (check out the video below)

PERFEITAS!!! Kendall Jenner via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/hRrhnTKGYk — Portal Baldwin BR (@portalbaldwin) November 11, 2021

In the video, the model posed along with friends Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Many fans immediately posted online to adore Jenner's dress deeming it "iconic."

"kendall jenner wearing this monot ss dress to her friends wedding reception is iconic," one fan wrote.

"If I was built like Kendall Jenner, I'd wear that damn dress that she wore to that wedding," another fan wrote.

However, not everyone's happy with her recent appearance, as many of them called out the reality star for being insensitive following last week's Astroworld Festival tragedy.

"Imagine wearing and posting this five days after nine people died at a concert you went to led by your brother-in-law. "I aM bRoKeN," one user pointed out.

"I sat in the VIP section of a concert last week and watched people get crushed to death but what do you guys think of my dress?" one fan sarcastically tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Kendall Jenner has not responded to the negative tweets she received.

Kardashian-Jenner Family Speaks Out Following Astroworld Festival Tragedy

According to BuzzFeed News, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family clan broke their silence after the horrendous events during this year's Astroworld Festival in Austin, Texas.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jenner said she's "loss for words" over the accident, which claimed the lives of nine people.

"I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved," she wrote.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and more have also spoken out about the incident.

Jenner was one of the A-list celebrities who attended the event. The model sat down in the VIP section with her sister Kylie Jenner and niece Stormi Webster.

Both sisters faced backlash for posting photos and videos of the event and not deleting it despite the news of the mass casualties emerging.

Per the outlet, Travis Scott, Live Nation, and the organizers of the event face numerous lawsuits filed by the victims.

