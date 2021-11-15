Mayim Bialik appears to be doing a good job as the temporary host of "Jeopardy!" " However, behind the scenes, she isn't the ideal candidate for the job.

It's been almost two months since she was designated temporary host of one of America's longest-running game shows, but a source just told OK! that she's still going strong.

There's a debate behind the scenes over whether she's cut out to be the permanent quizmaster, according to the magazine.

According to the source, while being a fantastic host, she is deficient in other areas.

They explained, "[Mayim] isn't fitting into the culture and insists on doing a lot of things her own way."

Mike Richards was forced to resign as the permanent host amid news of his prior inappropriate statements, and the former "Big Bang Theory" star has been the host since August.

The insider went on to explain that one of the show's issues is her fashion sense.

"But people don't think Mayim cuts the right figure on set, even when it comes to her fashion sense."

They added, "She insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling."

Mayim Bialik, a 45-year-old neuroscientist, is still being considered for a permanent replacement by the producers, who believe she is not yet "a polished pro." Instead, they refer to the 45-year-old neuroscientist as a "celebrity."

Unfortunately, until they find a suitable individual to host "Jeopardy!," the show will have to make do with the actress-turned-host "and have to deal with her quirks."

Not The 'Look' For 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik and whatever controversy has surrounded Mike Richards in recent months aren't allegedly the show's "look."

Another source revealed to the outlet, "And Alex Trebek, if he's looking down, would be shocked."

Not only has Richards been dogged by scandal since being named host, but Mayim Bialik has also been dogged by it.

The actress has already made divisive remarks concerning the COVID-19 vaccination and Harvey Weinstein's victims.

OK! If the behind-the-scenes difficulties aren't resolved, according to a magazine insider, the studio would soon seize control and compel "Jeopardy!" to air and move forward in the appropriate direction.

Because if they don't, there's a good chance the program won't even return at all.

