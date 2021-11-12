Travis Scott and Drake were photographed at an afterparty after the Astroworld Music Festival was canceled for the second night, prompting criticism.

The public's outrage became even further once it was revealed that the "Hotline Bling" artist went to another party - a strip club in Houston - only days after the Astroworld Festival catastrophe, which killed nine people and wounded hundreds.

The Canadian singer apparently traveled to a strip club with his crew for a private party, according to a now-deleted social media post spotted by The Sun.

Dancers were filmed surrounded by cash at Area 29 in Houston, which was set to host the official party for the Astroworld event, and the club even thanked Drake personally for attending over the weekend.

"Thank you @champagnepapi @roddyricch @dontoliver @ubk.ent @lira_galore @realberniceburgos @realamarie @kayykilo @turkeyleghut @bookedbymolo for the great vibes last night."

One post also show the club's floor covered entirely in dollar bills, with the club captioning it with, "2 floors covered with money and EVERY DANCER who worked last night went home happy. Thank you y'all for the love and support. We are running it back 2 nights! @area29htx SUNDAY FUNDAY."

The "In My Feelings" artist allegedly "dropped a million" inside the club, according to rumors. The entire amount Drake and his team have thrown at the club, however, has yet to be determined.

Drake and his entourage are thought to have slept at the five-star Post Oak Hotel, where Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were also seen before the event.

It was widely reported at the time that individuals had perished during the performance.

Drake threw $1,000,000 at the strip club in Houston 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ofspYdbNsO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 10, 2021

Drake and Travis Scott Lawsuits

According to a lawyer representing victims of the Astroworld Music Festival, there are currently 110 lawsuits filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and Live Nation.

"That lawsuit will be amended day by day," says Thomas J. Henry. "It's about 110 people at the moment, but I expect it to be about 150 by tomorrow lunch, and by the end of the day, based on the trends I'm seeing and people reaching out to my law firm, it could get as high as 200 by the end of the day tomorrow."

A number of cases have been filed seeking more than a million dollars in damages.

