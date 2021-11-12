Alec Baldwin is said to be in a bad mental state as a result of the terrible shooting on the set of his film "Rust."

The A-lister supposedly hasn't slept well in the weeks since the event and only sleeps for two to three hours each day, waking up depressed.

According to Heat magazine, the actor's latest incident is affecting his mental health as well as his marriage to Hilaria Baldwin, according to a source.

Although the podcast host openly backed Alec during their roadside press conference a few weeks ago, their marriage is said to be in trouble behind closed doors.

According to the insider, "Alec's patience levels are exhausted. Both he and Hilaria are running on fumes. She's taking control when he lets her, but this is a man who doesn't know the meaning of "delegating.

"Right now, he's sleeping two or three hours a night maximum, going stir crazy, and refusing all offers of professional help."

The source went on to say, "Hilaria and others are talking very seriously about an intervention. They're worried about what the stress could do to him.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin faced a lot of backlash for posting images of their kids dressed up in Halloween costumes a few days after the horrific tragedy.

Hilaria shared photos of her family on Instagram, claiming in the caption that it was a way for them to go back to their normal life.

Critics have questioned how they were able to enjoy such a joyous event so soon after Alec shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The informant went on to claim that emotions are running high in their house, and that they believe the pair will divorce shortly.

"They're terrified about what the future holds," the insider said.

Alec's greatest concern is that this may ultimately become too much for Hilaria, knowing how terrified she is. It's by far the most difficult moment of their life, and a major test of their marriage. "

However, there have been reports that their marriage is on the verge of falling apart.

Hilaria intervened during their roadside interview, urging the reporters to stop grilling her husband.

Alec, on the other hand, was afterwards overheard lashing out at his wife to stand aside so he could speak with them.

The Facts Behind the Claims

Alec Baldwin didn't scream at Hilaria at that moment as it doesn't seem like it in the video.

There's also no indication that Alec is having mental issues or isn't sleeping well, so Heat UK's story should be taken with a grain of salt.

