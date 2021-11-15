Taylor Swift makes her own rules. She takes convention as a suggestion and tradition as a jumping off point. In everything she does, she is iconically and unabashedly herself. Such was the case when she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Tradition dictates that the musical guest performs twice: once right before weekend update and once before the closing of the show. Swift, however, in light of her new short film All Too Well, took the stage just once and performed the full ten minute version of the song of the same name. She lit up studio 8H in a blaze of her absolutely unforgettable talent.



The performance marked the singer's fifth appearance on the late night sketch show. The supremely wonderful irregularity of the performance was marked by many. Directly following the performance, Weekend Update host Colin Jost quipped, "Well guys, I think the lesson we all learned this week is never break up with Taylor Swift, or she will sing about you for ten minutes on national television." As can be expected, this was met with the approving cheers of an excited crowd. Taylor Swift is the how-to-deal-with-heartbreak icon. Through her various rebrands, relationships, and unparalleled records, the artist has remained unabashedly true to herself in an awe inspiring way.



Aside from her history making SNL appearance, Swift just today dropped a new music video for her song I Bet You Think About Me. The video, directed by Blake Lively, premiered at 10AM this morning and already has 1.1 million views as of 10:55AM. Swift is painting the town Red, and we Swifties are HERE FOR IT!!