A royal expert has suggested that Queen Elizabeth "signaled" some Royal Family members who "will be part of efforts" of making the institution in "stability."

Angela Mollard claimed that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, are the trio of what is "expected to be leading the team" and where the Queen will rely on for the next few years, per Express.

The three were said to be present at the balcony on the Remembrance Day, which was held on November 11, Thursday, "representing "stability" and constancy" for the family," Mollard said.

'They Are Going To Do More Work'

Mollard also spoke regarding her claims through Sunrise, saying, "The people you saw on the balcony Kate, Camila, Sophie Wessex, they are going to do more work. I mean the public loves seeing women doing the work, they love their outfits, they love their fashion."

She also mentioned their royal husbands, "Prince Charles is fighting fit as he laid two wreaths. Prince William, they will all step up to take more of her place and to create as I said that stability and that constancy that is essential to the monarchy."

On Remembrance Day, Kate, Camilla, and Sophie were seen standing together commemorating veterans and fallen in the line of duty.

Recent Royal News

As the Queen is recovering from her back sprain, which led to canceling her Remembers Day appearance, Prince Charles and Camilla went on a two-day tour to Jordan, followed by a visit to Egypt.

The source also reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to visit the United States and celebrate the countries' strong relationship.

Another royal expert, Robert Jobson, surfaced, "You will have seen he [Prince William] has over the last few months move into a more senior role for him. "Essentially, we have a monarchy in transition at this moment."

He also detailed how Her Highness is currently "not as active as she would probably like to be" amid her various health setbacks."

