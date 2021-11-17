According to online conspiracy theorists, Brian Laundrie is still alive.

Gabby Petito's fiancé is alive and hiding someplace, according to internet investigators, so he won't have to face the repercussions of his social-media-persecuted conduct.

Here are some of the most bizarre theories regarding where Brian Laundrie is currently and what he's doing to avoid the authorities.

Brian Laundrie's Social Media Pages Activities

Brian Laundrie's social media pages have apparently been changed.

Because of the alterations made to his Instagram and Spotify sites, online detectives believe he, the 23-year-old, has a burner phone.

Nomadic Statik" when he was on the run.

Brian was also rumored to be unfollowing users on his Instagram profile due to a drop in his following.

An informant told TMZ in September that Brian was observed at an AT&T store purchasing a phone with an "older woman," leading many to suspect he was carrying a burner phone.

I think #BrianLaundrie is adding songs to his Spotify? pic.twitter.com/rZb4poSGu4 — Matt sled (@Msledski7) September 22, 2021

No Body Was Found

An expert in cattle ranching has also cast doubt that Brian Laundrie was hiding in Carlton reserve, telling Fox in September, "Unless he's got a butt like a duck and can float, he's not in there."

He went on to say that if there are no vultures, there is no body.

"Anything dead you find in the woods, you're gonna look up, you're gonna see buzzards flying like crazy. And I haven't seen any buzzards."

So they said it was 4ft deep aye. Got lucky tracked down footage where helicopter is looking right around his body location.#brianlaundrie #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/wVkt6Fneqk — William (@Will_i_amz05) November 13, 2021

Just Hiding In His Parents' Home

This led internet sleuths to suspect Brian was hiding only beneath his parents' house.

According to one internet sleuth, "I think Brian Laundrie is in his house. When the FBI went in they don't go in with dogs. I think he was either not there at the 'moment' or in a crawlspace. I literally think he's in there."

Another suspects Brian is hiding in his parents' attic, while a third feels the authorities should do an "infrared/thermal imaging scan to determine the number of persons in the house."

Saw this post..not sure who said it, but this is possible. I wish the FBI would check! "I think Brian Laundrie is in his house. When the FBI went in they didn’t go in with dogs. I think he was either not there at the 'moment' or in a crawlspace. I literally think he’s in there," — John carpenter (@Johncar51176232) October 18, 2021

Brian Laundrie Changes His Appearances

They published photographs of what Brian Laundrie would look like currently on a Facebook page dedicated to the Gabby Petito case, with some of them claiming he had fake teeth and/or missing teeth since dental records showed the partial remains recovered belonged to him.

"Finding his teeth does not mean he is dead," one online sleuth says. "He might be faking his own death, and his parents could've assisted him with this plot by putting his teeth in that spot!"

Some also believe that he may have grown a lot of hair to look completely different.

https://t.co/RvGj79xFNv



Drew And Mike – October 14, 2021

Brian Laundrie's new look, Joe Rogan v Sanjay Gupta, Kyrie Irving speaks, don't talk about Jonah Hill or Lizzo's weight, a Bonerline, Maz checks in, Pete Rose killed Ray Fosse, and CBS gets our sloppy seconds. pic.twitter.com/gRQ3G0rKOx — The Drew & Mike Show (@DrewMikePodcast) October 14, 2021

Cause of Death for Brian Laundrie

The autopsy findings, which might reveal Brian Laundrie's cause of death, have yet to be received by the authorities as of this writing.

What’s the latest on Brian Laundrie? Autopsy results were inconclusive. Remains were sent for further examination. I want to know how this creep died. I want to know if it was quick and cowardly or if he suffered. Also, please go donate to the Gabby Petito Foundation. — Justin_Alabama_Fella (@Justin11914590) November 17, 2021

